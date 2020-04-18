Zimbabwe marks 40th anniversary with gloom?

Zimbabwe turns 40 with a new leader but with Zimbabweans in no mood to celebrate. They are suffering shortages of nearly everything except hardship. The people are looking to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced President Robert Mugabe after a coup in Nov 2017, to rescue the country.

Independence Day celebrations usually include a military parade and the release of white doves for peace.

A British journalist who interviewed Mnangagwa in 2016 for the BBC noted that the president understands the need to rebuild the economy – if only so that he can pay his security forces because he needs their loyalty. Mnangagwa is reported to be hunting for investors around Africa, leaning on China for more help, and talking to the United States to end its sanctions against the country.

The Chinese help will be key. The BBC notes that China’s relations with Zimbabwe are deep and started with the bush war in the former Rhodesia, which led to the end of minority white rule in 1979. The two countries established formal diplomatic relations when Zimbabwe declared independence, and it is now its fourth largest trading partner and its largest source of investment – with stakes in everything from agriculture to construction. China provides the largest market for its exports and much needed support for its fragile economy.

The need for a rescue is urgent. Mugabe’s 37-year rule left the economy in tatters, and a prolonged drought has exacerbated it. Taps are running dry. Reuters reports that Zimbabwe is producing just half of its 1,700 MW peak electricity demand because drought has reduced output at its largest hydro plant, and because ageing coal-fired generators keep breaking down. State-owned power company ZESA Holdings has imposed rolling blackouts that last up to 18 hours a day, crippling factories and mines and compounding the country’s worst economic crisis in a decade. Zimbabwe has become a country of queues. Drivers line up for about three hours to refuel their cars at times, and workers wait for hours in long lines outside of banks to receive their pay in cash because of a shortage of Zimbabwean dollars.

Mnangagwa received his military training from China and Egypt, and was Mugabe’s enforcer and later his deputy. From all appearances he is going to rule with the fist. He might be able to hold power without excessive force if he is able to stabilize the economy and relieve the miseries of daily life for Zimbabweans.

