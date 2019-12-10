Wyoming legislators made history with women’s vote 150 years ago

The Western territory of Wyoming made history 150 years ago by giving women the right to vote 51 years before the United States gave them voting rights. A century-and-a-half later U.S. women have made electoral history for themselves – but still might feel sidelined.

The legislature of the now state of Wyoming had first convened in Oct 1869. The territory’s history-making didn’t stop with the voting rights: within a few months, it had sworn in the country’s first female jurors and appointed its first female justice of the peace, Esther Morris.

History.com relates that most Wyoming legislators supported the proposed bill to grant women political representation because they thought it would win the territory free national publicity and might attract more single marriageable women to the region. In Wyoming, some men were also motivated by sheer loneliness – in 1869, the territory had over 6,000 adult males and only 1,000 females, and men hoped women would be more likely to settle in the rugged and isolated country if they were granted the right to vote.

As a result of the U.S. mid-term election in Nov 2018 more women than ever before are serving in legislatures across the country, and three women are among the top contenders in the 2020 presidential race. In Jan 2019 at least 99 will have taken the Oath of Office for the 435-seat House of Representatives, up from 83, and as many as 24 in the 100-seat Senate, up from 23. Even at the encouraging numbers in 2019, women, who represent some 50 per cent of the country’s population, will hold fewer than one-quarter of the seats in Congress. A check of the state and local election results is likely to show a similar male-female gap in representation. A century after Wyoming made history, arguably, the country’s power structure remains unchallenged.

Date written/update: 2019-01-22