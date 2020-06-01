WTO ministerial conference tackles reform?

The 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) opens in Astana, with virtually unattainable reform of the regulatory body at the top of the agenda

The need for reform is manifest in the backlog of trade disputes, but there is scant agreement on what changes are needed. Reform is further stymied by an organizing principle in the WTO: nothing can be agreed until everything is agreed. “Such an approach, while desirable to achieving global commitment and legitimacy, allows countries to use it as leverage to push their own agendas,” according to the Atlantic Council in its WTO status report of May 2019. The report – The WTO May Be Beyond Saving – sees the WTO facing an existential threat.

Developed and developing countries are fighting over rule changes that would give them better market access for their exports. In another area of particular contention, developed countries criticize the fact that two-thirds of WTO members describe themselves as developing countries in order to get special and differential treatment status. These include massive economies such as China, India and Brazil. The developed countries want a reform that reduces the number of countries that can claim the concessions reserved for developing nations.

The loudest argument of the present is over the Appellate Body, an appeal court for the WTO’s Dispute Settlement system. It sees the United States on one side, and Canada and the European Union on the other, with Washington blocking appointments to fill vacancies at the Appellate Body, a process that requires consensus among all the member states, in order to force its demands. The EU proposes reforming the Appellate Body by strengthening its mandate, increasing its strength from seven to nine members, and giving it more resources.

The Canadian Press reports that Ottawa is leading the charge to sideline China and the United States in the reform proceedings.

Washington also faces a barrage of disputes at the WTO against its trade policies that include global tariffs on steel and a tariff war with China, and for preaching and practicing unilateralism. The WTO is unlikely to be involved in any resolution of the highly political tariff battle. Reuters reports that Washington says its tariffs are not subject to WTO rules, and any Chinese attempt to argue the case legally would take years, even if the WTO’s legal system continues functioning.

The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO and usually meets every two years.

Date written/update: 2019-09-04