World’s newest nation extends deadline for forming unity government

The date marks the 100-day extension of the deadline for an interim government and peace deal aimed at ending the civil war that has raged for most of the new country’s existence. Rival leaders, who signed up to the peace talks in Jun 2019, were unable to agree by the original November deadline on issues that include the integration of former rebels into the army.

The unity government formed in 2016 fell apart within months.

The rivals are South Sudan President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and former Vice President Riek Machar, who is from the second largest community, the Nuer.

The 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) led to the creation of the semiautonomous region of southern Sudan, and South Sudan became an independent nation in 2011 from an international push to end the decades of conflict between the north and south of what was then Sudan. But by Dec 2013, a feud between forces loyal to Kiir and Machar loyalists drew the new country into its own civil war.

The New York Times reports that hunger is widespread, more than 1.75 million people have been displaced, hundreds of thousands have become refugees, and nearly 400,000 were believed killed in the civil war.

Despite the new agreement, many worry that a lasting resolution to the conflict is still a long way off.

Date written/update: 2020-01-07