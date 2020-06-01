World’s first 24-hour cable news network 40 years old

CNN, the world’s first 24-hour cable news network, launched 40 years ago with a lead story about the attempted assassination of civil rights leader Vernon Jordan. In four decades it has grown from a service to 2 million American households to a news source for 160 million homes around the world – and into a punch bag for an American president.

At the time it was launched, the brainchild of businessman Robert (Ted) Turner, three major television networks delivered the news in 30-minute broadcasts every day. CNN introduced the concept of reporting news as it happens.

The network gained significant traction with its live coverage of the Persian Gulf War in 1991, according to History.com, and the network’s audience grew along with the increasing popularity of cable television during the 1990s.

CNN rivals have emerged over the decades, notably Fox News and MSNBC. In Nov 2018 Vanity Fair reported that CNN trails both networks in prime-time audience size, but its ratings have never been better. The average number of people watching on a given day has been above 700,000 each year since 2016, according to the magazine, compared to around 400,000 in the news cycle that predates the 2016 election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Vanity Fair noted in Dec 2018 that if Fox News represents Trump’s base and MSNBC has become a friendly platform for the resistance, CNN is the arena where both sides show up for cantankerous battle.

Trump doesn’t discriminate. He labels mainstream print and broadcast outlets as “fake news,” excepting only those with pro-Trump agendas. He has called out CNN by name on several occasions. Fox has avoided the presidential fist.

