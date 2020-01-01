World Trade Organization turns 25 almost hamstrung

The Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO) turns 25 with its multilateral trade rules and regulatory mission under assault from member countries that want the body reformed more to their liking, and with its appellate court unable to function.

The court is meant to have seven judges. The number dwindled because the United States, objecting to the way the WTO does business, refused to approve the appointment or reappointment of the court’s judges. The terms of two of the court’s last three judges ended on Dec 10, leaving a body that functions like a supreme court of world trade unable to settle disputes.

The European Union and several major nations are working to develop a broad appeal-arbitration agreement that essentially replicates the core function of the WTO appellate body.

There is a strong push for WTO reform, but members differ significantly on the body’s problems and necessary remedies. Since agreement is based on consensus of all 164 members of the WTO, rapid progress is not expected. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo and Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, among others, see reason to be worried about the protectionism that fuels disputes over reform.

The WTO describes itself as the product of an agreement that marked the biggest reform of international trade since the end of World War II. Signed by 123 nations on Apr 15, 1994, it replaced the 1948 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) of 1948. The GATT was aimed at boosting trade liberalization after World War II. The WTO commenced officially on Jan 1, 1995, under the Marrakesh Agreement.

Over two decades WTO members have agreed major updates to rules designed to improve the flow of global trade. WTO rules now cover over 98 per cent of international trade. In 2015, its 70th birthday, the WTO reached a significant milestone with the receipt of its 500th trade dispute for settlement.

Date written/update: 2019-12-15