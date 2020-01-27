World leaders and royals to attend 75th Auschwitz liberation events

The Soviet Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland on Jan 27, 1945, and world leaders and members of royal families are expected for the 75th anniversary commemorations at both the Nazi death camp and in Israel.

The Soviets found some 7,000 prisoners when they entered the camp. An estimated 1.3 million inmates were shipped to Auschwitz for extermination. They were mainly Jews, but the Nazis also sent Poles, Roma and Soviet prisoners of war to their death at the camp.

The Birkenau death camp was set up in 1941 a short distance away from Auschwitz, which was declared a national memorial site in 1947.

The number of Auschwitz survivors is now shrinking rapidly. The Auschwitz75 organizers describe them as the most important guests at the ceremonies.

The anniversary is commemorated worldwide each year as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

