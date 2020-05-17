UPDATED — Suspension of U.S. contributions adds to coronavirus crisis for 2020 World Health Assembly

President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the United States’ contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO) promises to roil the body’s 73rd Assembly in Geneva, as the cut impacts its efforts to contain the global coronavirus pandemic. At the time of Trump’s announcement, the disease had claimed some 134,000 lives worldwide, and had sickened over 2 million people.

The Assembly can be expected to honor the health professionals in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

The U.S. contributes more than $400 million per year. Cutting off funds to the group, which has a $4.8 billion annual budget, will curb the organization’s abilities to conduct vaccine trials, distribute test kits and advise governments around the world.

The suspension of the U.S. contribution follows weeks of Trump’s escalating attacks on the WHO as he has sought to deflect scrutiny of his own administration’s slow response to the outbreak. The WHO declared the coronavirus a global health emergency in late January, during the outbreak of the disease in China, at a time when Trump was still downplaying the disease.

The WHO has designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honor of the birth centenary 200 years ago of famed nursing reformer Florence Nightingale.

