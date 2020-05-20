World Bee Day highlights new program to save the vital pollinators

The United Nations has designated the May date as World Bee Day, highlighting the new program by a UN agency and private partner to help save the threatened pollinators. UNESCO (UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and French perfumer Guerlain have joined forces in a five-year program that starts in early 2020.

Some 80 per cent of crops depend on pollinating insects to survive, with bees being among the most effective.

The annual mortality rate for honeybees is currently at a steep 30 per cent (a rate of 5 per cent is considered normal). The trouble started some 10 years ago, according to Discover magazine, when beekeepers around the world began reporting that healthy bees simply disappeared, leaving no dead bodies for study. The crisis was called colony collapse disorder (CCD). The magazine reports that bees no longer just disappear. Instead, they die at far faster rates than normal as a host of other ailments, such as deformed wing virus and deadly pathogens, exact a toll. Climate change has also been blamed.

The program consists of four aspects: the training of beekeepers in biosphere reserves designated by UNESCO, setting up bee farms, provision of technical support and follow up, and assessment of the benefits of pollination in local ecosystems.

