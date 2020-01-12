Wolves reintroduced to Yellowstone Part 25 years ago amid controversy

Twenty-five years ago eight gray wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming as the first stage in restoring its ecosystem, and another 23 were in place by the end of 1996. Opponents of the relocation have the top predators in their crosshairs.

The future of wolves in Greater Yellowstone will depend on how livestock depredation and hunting of wolves outside the park are handled, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The NPS explains that gray wolves in the park were hunted to eradication between 1872-1926. Once the wolves were gone, the elk population exploded and they grazed their way across the landscape, killing young brush and trees. As early as the 1930s, scientists were alarmed by the degradation and were worried about erosion and plants dying off.

Twenty-five years on, some 104 wolves live in the park, according to a NPS count. Supporters of the reintroduction point to a cascade of biodiversity changes in the park as a result of their presence, including an increase in beaver populations and the return of aspen forests.

Ranchers and farmers in areas adjoining the park opposed the relocation scheme from the first, contending that the wolves would wander onto their property and kill livestock. Outside the park, the conviction prevails that wolves kill for pleasure and terrorize ranches and wildlife.

The chosen line of attack is the Endangered Species Act of 1973. Gray wolves were added to the list in 1978. Attempts to reverse the protection for wolves began in earnest in 2009, culminating in Apr 2017 with the delisting of gray wolves as an endangered species in the states adjoining the park and in Wyoming itself. Wolves can now be hunted in those states under state hunting regulations.

