Vanuatu elects 12th legislature in 40th independence anniversary year

The Pacific archipelago of 83 islands elects its 12th legislature since independence 40 years ago, a vote that will see up to 17 parties competing for 52 seats and former prime minister Maxim Carlot Korman aiming for a comeback. His new party, Vanuatu First, has taken aim at two key sources of income for Vanuatu, foreign assistance and passport sales.

Vanuatu elections typically yield coalition governments that are prone to instability. The biggest party is Vanua’aku Pati (VP). It holds eight seats in the 52-seat body, only two more than the next-biggest vote-getter in 2016, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), and three more than the third-biggest, the Union of Moderate Parties (UMP). The dominant parties supported the election of Prime Minister Charlot Salwai of the Reunification of Movement for Change (RMC) party. He is credited with managing to avoid the infighting, factions and defections that have seen so many of Vanuatu’s governments dissolve mid-term.

Before independence on Jul 30, 1980, Vanuatu was an Anglo-French condominium called the New Hebrides. Since then, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand have pegged it for its strategic value, pouring in money that has become an important source of income. Only eight years ago, China’s aid to Vanuatu stood at US $1.5 million. Australia’s Brisbane Times notes that the dramatic leap reflects how China has given priority to the region as part of its Belt & Road Initiative, a plan to reorient global trade and influence towards Beijing.

Vanuatu subsists on fishing, small-scale agriculture, offshore financial services and tourism. The other vital source is passport sales. The BBC reports that Vanuatu will sell you a passport for about $150,000.

Former prime minister Korman aims to end the passport sales and “navigate the country back to the independence path,” according to a Radio New Zealand report. It must stop being bullied by foreign interests, he added.

Date written/update: 2020-02-09