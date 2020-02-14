United States to cut tariffs on some Chinese imports

The United States will lower tariffs on a batch of Chinese imports from this date, part of Phase One of a trade agreement signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in January.

The deal cut some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Chinese pledges to purchase more U.S. farm, energy and manufactured goods and address some U.S. complaints about intellectual property practices.

Under the agreement, the Trump administration will lower tariffs to 7.5% from 15% on $120 billion worth of imports from China.

Tariffs of 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods put in place earlier remain in place, but could be rolled back as part of a Phase Two trade negotiation, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Additional tariffs scheduled to go into effect in December on nearly $160 billion worth of Chinese goods, including cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing, were suspended indefinitely under the agreement. China’s retaliatory Dec. 15 tariffs, including a 25% tariff on U.S.-made autos, were also put on hold.

The deal signed at the White House on Jan 15 also included stronger Chinese legal protections for patents, trademarks, copyrights, including improved criminal and civil procedures to combat online infringement, pirated and counterfeit goods.

It is the first formal accord concluded between the two countries since Washington began imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in July 2018 and Beijing responded in kind, triggering protracted negotiations buffeted by additional rounds of tariffs.

What's in the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal (Jan 2020)

US to cut tariffs on batch of Chinese imports on 14 February (Jan 2020)

U.S.-China “Phase One” Trade Deal (Jan 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-01-20