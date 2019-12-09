United States resumes executions following hiatus

The United States, the only Western country with the death penalty still on the books, resumes federal executions after a 20-year hiatus. Outrage can be expected, some of it based on the accusation that the announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr was a political ploy.

Daniel Lewis Lee is the first of five men convicted of murder who are due to be executed in December and January. A member of a white supremacist group, he was found guilty of murdering three members of a family, including a child. The other four men are Lezmond Mitchell, Wesley Ira Purkey, Alfred Bourgeois and Dustin Lee Honken, who have also been convicted of crimes that are horrifying in their details. There are 62 federal inmates on death row, including Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who planted a deadly bomb at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Criticism of capital punishment includes the charge that it is barbaric in a civilized society, that individuals erroneously convicted have been executed, and that it is racially unfair: the Supreme Court found in 1972 that blacks were far more likely to be executed than whites. Questions about the three-drug cocktail used in executions have also weighed arguments against it.

NBC reported the political angle, noting that President Donald Trump’s administration announced it would execute the five prisoners two days after Sen. Joe Biden reversed course on the death penalty. The announcement linked Biden, a Trump rival for the presidency in 2020, and several prominent Democrats to the highly-controversial resumption of executions as they had pushed through the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. The 1994 bipartisan bill expanded the offenses that are eligible for the death penalty.

2019-07-31