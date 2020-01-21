United States count of its residents begins at frozen Alaskan village

The head count of United States residents begins officially on Jan 21 in Toksook Bay, a small village on the Bering Sea in Alaska, well ahead of Census Day on Apr 1. It begins in the country’s least-populated and remote state because census workers must visit households while the ground is still frozen.

The 2020 population numbers from the Census, a Constitutional requirement, will shape how political power and federal tax dollars are shared in the country over the next 10 years.

Alaska is the biggest state in the Union, yet ranks among the least populated with just over 710,000 residents living on some 586,000 square miles. More than 80 per cent of communities in the state are not connected by roads or highways, the mail system can be unreliable and internet connections are sparse.

Census official Carol Gore, an Alaskan of Aleut descent, explained in a National Public Radio report on the 2020 Census that enumerators have more than one means of travel when the ground is frozen. “Often it’s a combination of dog sled or snow machine travel or bush plane to get into a community.”

Some 95 per cent of U.S. households will have their forms by mid-March, and for the first time, households will be able to submit their data online, a convenience mainly out of reach of Alaskans.

The Census Bureau counts every person living in the country – regardless of citizenship or immigration status. International visitors on vacation or work trips to the country during the census are not included. Residents are counted at the address where they usually live and sleep. The count also accommodates deployed troops, college students, prisoners and people displaced by natural disasters.

Date written/update: 2019-04-10