United States assumes presidency of G7

The United States takes over the 1-year rotating presidency of the G7 with plans to revamp the group of top industrialized nations. President Donald Trump has said he wants the G7 to be smaller and more nimble, with shorter communiqués and a simplified program. France, the G7 president in 2019, had advocated an expanded format.

Trump, who is generally skeptical about multilateral organizations, has taken an adversarial approach to the G7 from the first. His attacks with trade tariffs and sanctions on the multilateral trading system have roiled the body. After a spat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the 2018 G7 summit in Canada, he left early, and instructed his officials not to endorse the joint communiqué.

The president has been widely criticized for allegedly profiting from events and guests at his chain of resorts and hotels. He has hosted international leaders, who include Japanese Prime Minister Shinz? Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago luxury resort in Florida, and has expressed the intention of hosting the G7 summit at his Doral golf resort, also in Florida. He has since retreated from the idea, and the summit will be held in Washington DC.

The G7 groups the seven largest advanced economies – the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.

U.S. appeals court hands win to Trump in hotel 'emoluments' case (Reuters Jul 2019)

Donald Trump wants to hold next G7 summit at his Florida golf resort (Salon Jun 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-09-04