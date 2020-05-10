Sinn Fein began path to mainstream politics 25 years ago

UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2020. Twenty-five years ago a British government minister met Sinn Fein representatives in Belfast for peace talks that led to a political presence for the Irish nationalists. The date sees them closer to their century-long dream of a united and sovereign Ireland, with their hopes boosted by Brexit and success in recent Irish Republic elections.

The 1995 talks between British Northern Ireland minister Michael Ancram and Sinn Fein ended in a deadlock at the time, but contributed to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles. The talks also led to British recognition of Sinn Fein as a political party.

Brexit, Britain’s exit in Jan 2020 from the European Union, led to a customs deal that maintains the soft border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, which remains part of the United Kingdom. Nationalists view the soft border as a path to unity, if not de facto reunification.

A place in the Irish Republic government would create another potential path. On Feb 8 Sinn Fein received the largest share of first-preference votes in the general election. According to Britain’s Economist, the party won with a left-wing platform that included promises to spend more on health and housing. If it can build a governing coalition out of its election win, Sinn Fein will have another potential path to the goal expressed in its manifesto: “Our core political objective is to achieve Irish Unity and the referendum on Unity which is the means to secure this.”

