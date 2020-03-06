UAE launches second Falcon Eye satellite after setback to aggressive Space plans

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launches its Falcon Eye 2, an Earth-imaging satellite with military and commercial applications. The satellite will be launched on an Arianespace Soyuz rocket from the Guiana Space Center. The loss of Falcon Eye 1 after the failure of its Vega launcher in Jul 2019 set back the Gulf state’s aggressive spacefaring plans. The UAE created the Emirates Space Agency in 2014, and it aims to send a probe named Hope to Mars in July.

The Gulf State’s Falcon Eye will be the fourth Low Earth Orbit imaging satellite launched for the UAE. The others include the domestically-produced KhalifaSat, which was lofted in 2018.

A cooperation agreement with NASA in 2018 gave UAE national Hazzaa al-Mansoori a chance to make history in Sep 2019 as the first Arab astronaut on the International Space Station.

The Gulf state was also pivotal in the same month in the creation of the 11-member Arab Space Cooperation Group, announced at the Abu Dhabi Global Space Congress. The other members are: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Lebanon, Sudan and Kuwait.

UAE’s Falcon Eye 2 satellite switched from Vega to Soyuz (SpaceNews Jan 2020)

National Space Strategy 2030 (UAE)

Date written/update: 2020-02-13