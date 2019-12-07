U.S. Navy christens latest nuclear supercarrier

The United States Navy christens the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), its second nuclear-powered Ford-class aircraft carrier, at Newport News in Virginia. Va. The expensive lessons learned during the building and fitting-out of the first of the Navy’s so-called supercarriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), should smooth Kennedy’s path to deployment.

CVN 79 is named after the 35th US president, John F. Kennedy. Caroline Kennedy, the late president’s daughter, is the ship’s sponsor – the same role she filled for the first Kennedy aircraft carrier. Gerald R. Ford was the 38th president.

The Gerald R. Ford has undergone its sea trials and is part way to deployment after several years of delays because of cost overruns and many snags with the advanced technology. The Ford-class carriers feature software-controlled electromagnetic catapults and weapons elevators, a redesigned flight deck, and more than twice the electrical capacity of the preceding Nimitz class. Legislators have complained about both the delays and cost overruns. Deployment of the Gerald R. Ford, which was christened in 2013, is not expected until 2024, six years late.

The next Ford-class carrier will be the USS Enterprise (CVN-80). The challenge is to reduce the cost of each consecutive ship while maintaining the increased capability of the class. The inactivation of the former USS Enterprise (CVN 65), the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was completed in Apr 2018.

The Ford class

