Torch Relay for Tokyo 2020 kicks off with lighting of Olympic Flame in Greece

A torch-lighting ceremony in Olympia marks the start of the relay that ends at the opening of the XXXII Summer Games in Tokyo on Jul 24. The runners’ torches include metal recycled from temporary housing in areas devastated by Japan’s 2011 earthquake.

Each 28 inch-tall torch is seamless – produced from a single sheet of aluminum that includes 30 per cent of the recycled material. They are designed around a cherry blossom motif, with five separate flames emerging from flower petals and coming together as one at the center of the torch.

The flame arrives in Japan via Athens on Mar 20, and will be displayed for five days in the areas most devastated by the disaster. The nationwide relay commences in Fukushima on Mar 26. It will pass through all 47 prefectures over 121 days.

The relay theme, Hope Lights Our Way, aims to unite “the Japanese people around messages of supporting, accepting and encouraging one another,” according to the relay organizers, and highlight the country’s reconstruction effort after the 2011 disaster.

Torch design (2020 Olympics)

2020 Tokyo Olympic torches to be made of recycled aluminum (Aluminum Extruders Council Jan 2019)

OLYMPIC FLAME TO GO ON DISPLAY IN DISASTER-HIT AREAS IN EAST JAPAN AS “HOPE LIGHTS OUR WAY” (IOC Mar 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-04-11