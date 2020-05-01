Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson plan rematch for charity

May 2020, (DATE TBC) UNITED STATES Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson plan a rematch, with all money raised from the televised contest going to charities associated with coronavirus relief. At their November duel at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Mickelson won $9 million by defeating Woods on the 22nd hole. To keep spectators away because of the pandemic, no details will be released.

CNBC reports that the match will be held at an undisclosed location with only a small production crew and with mandated social- distancing observed. The match-up is likely to be televised on one of the WarnerMedia company’s television networks such as Turner Sports’ TNT.

Sources cited by USA Today say that National Football League icons Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are likely to make up a foursome. As in November, Peyton would pair with Woods, and Brady with Mickelson.

The coronavirus global epidemic has shut down nearly every sports league worldwide, including the PGA Tour.

