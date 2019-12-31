Tesla promises fully self-driving cars by year’s end amid skepticism

Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared in April that the company would have fully self-driving cars ready by the end of 2019 and a version that can ferry passengers without anyone behind the wheel ready for the streets in 2020. The timeline has been greeted with skepticism. Musk called investors in October to restate the December plan, but admitted that he wasn't “for sure” the release would happen.

The Verge, which reported the call, said Tesla may grant certain customers early access to a “feature complete” version of the company’s “full self-driving” (FSD) capabilities by the end of 2019. The technology publication sees the potential release as a kind of limited beta test. Musk later clarified on the call that by “feature complete,” he means the car will be able to drive from someone’s home to their work without intervention. Drivers will still need to be ready to take control if the car runs into a problem.

As envisioned, Tesla’s cars will be able to navigate both surface streets and freeways, allowing them to drive between any two points without human input, according to Musk. He foresees a taxi service of thousands of Tesla vehicles providing driverless rides to people by the end of 2020.

The feat requires mastering the complex interactions between the robot vehicle and other drivers, pedestrians, and other road users. Without such mastery, according to an Ars Technica review, a self-driving car will frequently get frozen with indecision.

Steven E. Shladover, a retired research engineer at the University of California, Berkeley who has been involved in efforts to create autonomous driving for 45 years, calls the Tesla promise hype. He told Detroit News that the technology does not exist to do what Musk is claiming. “He doesn’t have it and neither does anybody else.”

More than 60 companies in the United States alone are reported to be developing autonomous vehicles, with many experts doubtful they will be in widespread use anytime soon.

Date written/update: 2019-11-13