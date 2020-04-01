Tallest office building in London due for completion

The developers of the 278m (912 ft) tower named 22 Bishopsgate bill it as the tallest office building in London and expect to complete their record-setter in April. The Shard is taller at 306.9m (1,006.8 ft), but can’t claim the same record because it is so much more than an office building.

Most of the new 62-story tower by Lipton Rogers Developments is for office use. In contrast, office space occupies only 25 floors of The Shard. Three floors are given to a restaurant, a hotel occupies 17 floors, 13 floors are apartments, and there is a triple-height viewing platform. Nine levels of the 15-level spire are exposed to the elements.

The 22 Bishopsgate tower was designed to “create an inspiring, healthy and energizing workplace for a diverse business workforce of 12,000 people,” according to the developers. Its extras give it added distinction. They include a food market on the second floor, fitness facilities with the city’s first climbing window and 1,700 bike spaces. The 22 Bishopsgate building ranks as London’s largest cycle park.

Fifty-six floors can be leased as office space, and the developer says that one firm is looking at five floors. The first tenants have already started to fit out their work spaces. They include U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq, which has Floor 18. U.S. tech giant Apple is rumored to be looking at moving in.

