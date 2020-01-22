Taiwan presidential and legislative election under China’s watchful eye

Tsai Ing-wen, who takes a hard line against China, is bidding for a second term as Taiwan president. Her support for the massive protests in Hong Kong and Beijing’s overt efforts to thwart her presidential bid have delivered a poll boost.

Her main rival is Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (KMT), the party favored by Beijing over Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Beijing-friendly Han has described January’s vote as a choice between peace or crisis with China. Chu lost to independence-minded Tsai in the 2016 election. Han has pledged to improve ties with the mainland, and accused the president of stoking tension with the mainland at the expense of economic growth.

Beijing severed talks with Taiwanese officials after the DPP won the presidency in 2016, and it has ramped up economic pressure on the self-governing island by banning Chinese solo travellers and some group tours to the island. China considers Taiwan a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to return it to the fold. Reuters reports that Beijing has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island, conducting drills near Taiwan and pressuring Taiwan’s shrinking number of diplomatic allies.

The DPP will be seeking to hold its significant lead over the KMT and smaller parties in the unicameral Legislative Yuan. Tsai and the party come into the race handicapped by the sluggish economy and an unpopular pension reform. Opposition parties blame her for the island’s increasing diplomatic isolation, though it is engineered by China. Her DPP suffered devastating losses in island-wide local elections in Nov 2018.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je formed a new political party in Aug 2019 that he describes as an alternative to the KMT and DPP, and is said to be considering a presidential run. Ko, who has a moderate stance toward China, remains popular among young voters and would likely draw voters away from both of Taiwan’s major parties.

Foxconn founder and billionaire Terry Gou, who had quit the KMT in preparation for a run at the presidency as an independent, has announced that he will not contest the election. The news will be a relief to Han as the Gou candidacy could have split the KMT vote. Gou has found himself on the defensive over his ties to Chinese business and political leaders.

