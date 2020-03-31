Supreme Court to hear request on release of President’s tax and financial records

The Supreme Court will hear three cases regarding President Donald Trump’s financial records, and is expected to issue a decision in June on whether the material must be released. The president might hope that his recent appointment of two more conservative justices to the country’s top court will aid his fight to keep his tax records and other financial information private.

The judges could rule that the president’s financial affairs are not legitimate subjects of inquiry while he remains in office.

Congress and prosecutors want eyes on Trump’s business dealings, and political rivals and voters would like to know if the figures support his boasts of great wealth and superior deal-making skills.

Trump sued to prevent banks and accounting firms from complying with subpoenas for his records from three committees of the House of Representatives and the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance.

Date written/update: 2019-12-22