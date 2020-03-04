Supreme Court to hear potentially pivotal abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a case related to Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide 47 years ago. Abortion ranks as one of the country’s most divisive issues, and over 200 Republican House and Senate legislators have filed a brief urging the justices to use the new case to overturn Roe v. Wade once and for all.

The case, Medical Services v. Gee, challenges a Louisiana law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. It’s a reprise of a case decided in 2016, when a five-vote majority that included Justice Anthony Kennedy’s, struck down a similar Texas law in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. The new abortion case is the first before the Supreme Court since conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh replaced Kennedy, who had been the swing vote on abortion cases. A decision is expected by summer.

People on both sides of the furious debate say this could be the year when everything changes.

June Medical Services, LLC v. Gee

Date written/update: 2020-01-23