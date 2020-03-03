Super Tuesday fateful for Democratic presidential candidates

Super Tuesday is the day when the biggest number of states and entities hold a primary contest ahead of the mid-year presidential nominating conventions, and it should separate the Democratic front-runners from the also-rans in the race to defeat Republican President Donald Trump on Nov 3. The Republicans have already made their choice. The Democrats are dithering.

More than one-third of the convention delegates will be chosen that day by 16 entities that include the populous and delegate-rich states of California and Texas.

Super Tuesday follows the Nevada and South Carolina primaries in late February, and it represents the last stand for most Democratic candidates from a line-up that started with more than 20. Ahead of Super Tuesday, there are at least eight Democrats with some chance of nomination. The variations in polling numbers suggest voters remain mainly undecided.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will be trying to keep their momentum going following their solid results in the New Hampshire primary in mid-February. National Public Radio notes that Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, with lackluster results in New Hampshire and the Iowa caucuses, insist they can still bounce back.

The network reports that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sees his big chance on Super Tuesday. A multibillionaire who is financing his own campaign, he has outspent his rivals on advertising and on visiting the Super Tuesday states. Sanders, whose campaign is financed by millions of small-dollar donations, charges that Bloomberg is trying to buy the presidency.

Super Tuesday 2016 was a pivotal day for Republicans, which had a big field of candidates in that election year. In 2020, it is an almost one-horse race: Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld might be able to pick up a few delegates on Super Tuesday, but has no apparent chance of changing Trump’s trajectory to official endorsement by his party at the convention.

