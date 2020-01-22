Star Trek returns to television screens

Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his Star Trek role of Jean-Luc Picard in a new CBS All Access series. Star Trek: Picard chronicles the post-Starfleet chapter of the retired Starfleet admiral’s life, and features reunions with several well-known characters from the original series.

They include William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Data (Brent Spiner), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), The Borg and the Romulans.

Star Trek is a multi-billion-dollar cultural phenomenon that turned 50 years old in 2016. The career of Stewart, a British Shakespearean actor, spans almost 60 years. It includes the role of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

