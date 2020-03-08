Spanish drugmaker developing coronavirus test kit

Spanish drugmaker Pharma Mar SA is developing a kit to reliably detect the new coronavirus that has claimed more than 2,000 lives in China since December. The kit will have the capacity to simultaneously analyze 96 patient samples in less than five hours.

Pharma Mar’s Genomica unit is trying to get accelerated approval from the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices so that it can introduce the diagnostic kits in the second week of March. The kit must be tested on human samples containing the virus before it gets approval, and health regulators have said the procedure will be quick given the rapid spread of the disease.

The company, whose main product is a cancer treatment developed from sea creatures, will compete with a number of other drug companies, universities and health authorities to supply coronavirus tests. Genomica opened an office in Wuhan eight years ago and expanded the business in Jan 2018, working with local subsidiary HuaSin Science Co.

Genomica already markets diagnosis kits for 20 different viruses linked to respiratory diseases, including the three kinds of coronavirus most commonly detected in humans. The firm is able to make hundreds of thousands of kits per year and expects to eventually increase the production to millions by leveraging its Chinese distribution contracts, Genomica chief executive officer Rosario Cospedal said.

On Dec 31, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) learned of several cases of severe pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, due to an unknown virus. On Jan 7, 2020, Chinese authorities identified it as belonging to the family of coronaviruses (2019-nCoV). On Feb 11, it was officially named Covid-19, short for “coronavirus disease 2019.”

Date written/update: 2020-02-24