SpaceX Dragon crew vessel en route to ISS carrying two astronauts and NASA needs?

SpaceX planned to launch its Dragon crew vessel, carrying astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2019, but an explosion on Apr 20 during a test of the capsule set back the target date and the first flight is now expected during the first quarter of 2020.

The company was riding high until the explosion, having successfully docked the crew vessel – minus a crew – with the International Space Station in Mar 2019. The capsule returned safely to Earth a week later. The explosion, on the launching pad, has sent SpaceX engineers back to the drawing board.

NASA really needs the manned mission to succeed. The agency grounded its space shuttle fleet after 30 years of operation in Jul 2011, and has had to rely on Russian Soyuz rockets and spacecraft to get astronauts to and from the ISS. The agency acquired three Soyuz seats for flights to the ISS in the Spring of 2019, with astronauts flying on those seats due to return to Earth in the Fall of 2019. At that point NASA loses access to the ISS unless at least one U.S. commercial crew vehicle is online. The SpaceX explosion has put that target out of reach, leaving NASA to negotiate for additional seats from Russia.

SpaceX rival Boeing, which has suffered delays in efforts to launch its CST-100 Starliner crew capsule, plans to conduct an unmanned test in Dec 2019. Both companies hold NASA commercial-crew contracts to ferry astronauts to the orbiting lab.

Success with the manned test would also represent a big step in SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s plans to send tourists to the Moon and to colonize Mars. He had hoped to send an unmanned Dragon 2 to the Red Planet in 2018 – when Earth and Mars’ orbits bring the planets closest to one another – but launch delays threw the plan off schedule. He outlined the ultimate goal – colonization of the Red Planet – at the 67th annual International Astronautical Congress in Mexico in Sep 2016.

The robotic cargo version of Dragon has been flying uncrewed resupply missions to the ISS since 2010, under a separate SpaceX contract with NASA.

First SpaceX Crew Dragon test flight set for January (Spacenews.com Nov 2018)

Elon Musk Announces His Plan to Colonize Mars and Save Humanity (Wired 27 Sep 2016)

Meet the astronauts (NASA Aug 2018)

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon set for important test campaign (Oct 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-12-03