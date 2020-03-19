Space Summit 2020 a boost for new Australian spaceports

Leading figures from government and private space bodies from around the world arrive in Sydney for Space Summit 2020. A conference that will explore new opportunities in the sector, it will provide the new Australian Space Agency (ASA) with a forum to promote its services and the country’s spaceports. NASA is already on board.

The Federal Government chose Adelaide as the headquarters of the ASA, which was founded on Jul 1, 2018.

NASA has announced it will work with the owner of the new Arnhem Space Centre in Northern Territory, Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), to launch four rockets in 2020 from the spaceport, which lies 700 km east of Darwin and just 12 degrees south of the Equator. Its location means a velocity boost that will bring down the cost of launches. Suborbital shots are planned for later this year and launch to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in 2020.

ASA is reported to have signed memorandums of understanding with Canada, the United Kingdom, France and the United Arab Emirates. It has also launched talks with top mining companies on how the private and public sector can best work together to mine the Moon. The ASA’s 10-year plan forecasts promising growth in space mining, robotics, space law and space debris management.

The second spaceport is called the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex. Built by Southern Launch, it lies some 300 km northwest of Adelaide and 500 km south of Woomera, the historic rocket launch site that is restricted to military use. The nation’s fast-growing private space industry is sparring with the government to be allowed to use the Woomera site.

