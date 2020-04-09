Soyuz blasts off for ISS with its last confirmed NASA passenger?

Russia launches its Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur, and astronaut Christopher Cassidy is occupying the last confirmed NASA seat on the Russian spacecraft. The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be impacting the Roscosmos launch schedule or NASA’s. The American agency stresses that protocols are in place to ensure astronauts do not carry pathogens into Space.

Due to delays in the development of U.S. astronaut taxis, vulnerable NASA expects to buy more seats in 2020 – at $85 million each.

Since NASA mothballed its space shuttles in 2011, it has relied on the Russian spacecraft to get astronauts to the ISS. Roscosmos has been steadily raising the price of Soyuz seats, and NASA is obliged to pay up in order to maintain a continuous U.S. presence on the space station.

NASA is counting on private U.S. craft to pick up the slack as part of its Commercial Crew Program.

The agency awarded $2.6 billion to SpaceX and $4.2 billion to Boeing in 2014 to get their capsules – known as Crew Dragon and CST-100 Starliner, respectively – up and running. Both companies missed the target date of Dec 2017, and are looking at 2020 at the earliest.

Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin make up the April crew, which is due to return on Oct 22, 2020.

