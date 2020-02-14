Soleimani killing to test unity at 56th Munich Security Conference?

World leaders and defense chiefs meet for the 2020 Munich Security Conference, and the United States airstrike that killed Iranian military strategist Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani promises to upend the meeting. The annual report, which sets the agenda and tone for the conference, also has to weigh new security challenges from Russia and North Korea.

The New York Times notes that for decades, the debate at the forum was between largely unified Western nations backing a world vision focused on open markets and strong security institutions like NATO. That unity is now rare, according to the newspaper, reflecting significant changes in American foreign policy and a shifting world order.

The Soleimani killing and preceding U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria is certain to rattle U.S. critics and allies alike at the conference for its potential to trigger a regional – or even global – war. Washington upset several allies in May 2018 when it exited their nuclear deal with Iran, and it hasn’t been forgiven for its rejection of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The MS report is likely to lament a new era of wholesale rivalry between the United States, China and Russia, with Moscow called to account at the conference for raising the stakes in the arms race. In December President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of hypersonic, nuclear-capable missiles. Believed to be deployed in the Urals, the missiles can travel more than 20 times the speed of sound and are believed to be undetectable.

The one topic that virtually guarantees unified condemnation at the conference is nuclear-armed North Korea’s recent missile tests, and its decision to end its suspension of nuclear weapons testing.

Typically, the conference brings more than 600 politicians, including some 36 heads of state and government and some 80 ministers to the Bavarian capital to discuss international security and defense policy. Representatives from business, science and international organizations also participate.

Some 2,700 police will protect the gathering, a huge draw for terrorists and also an attraction for thousands of anti-capitalist, anti-NATO and other demonstrators.

