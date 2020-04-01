Social media seen as threat to orderly 2020 Census

Census Day caps tumultuous months of preparations for counting the nation’s residents. The final population number and details, announced at the end of 2020, will shape how political power and federal tax dollars are shared in the country over the next 10 years. Complications ahead of the 2020 count include the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of social media.

Residents are required to complete the census online or by phone or mail. As in the past, census door-knockers will be dispatched to households that do not answer the letters, and the pandemic potentially compromises the accuracy of the count. Census expert Jeffrey Wice explained in a Reuters report in March that fear of the infection might discourage people from answering the door.

The government has already begun preparing to combat disinformation campaigns on social media that may try to disrupt the count, which coincides with what’s expected to be a heated presidential race.

The Census, a requirement of the Constitution, which has called for an “actual enumeration” once a decade since 1790, provides a figure for the number of people living or staying in a home on Apr 1, 2020. The count includes every person living in the United States – regardless of citizenship or immigration status. International visitors on vacation or work trips to the country during the census are not included. Residents are counted at the address where they usually live and sleep. The count also accommodates deployed troops, college students, prisoners and people displaced by natural disasters.

The questions include details such as whether the home is owned with or without a mortgage, rented, or occupied without rent; the name, sex, age, date of birth and race of each person in the home; and the relationship of each person to a central person in the home. A citizenship question, demanded by U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing multiple lawsuits.

The 2020 count will be the first one to allow all U.S. households to respond online. Paper forms will still be available, and, for the first time, residents can call 1-800 numbers to give responses over the phone. Census workers will make home visits to remote areas – including rural Alaska, parts of northern Maine and some Native American reservations – to gather census information in person.

