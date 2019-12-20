Siberian gas begins flowing to China

Gazprom begins supplying gas from eastern Siberia to the Chinese border via the 3,000-km Power of Siberia pipeline. One news publication describes the Russian pipeline as the most ambitious, costly and geopolitically-critical energy project since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The description is from Britain’s Financial Times, which also describes the pipeline as Russia’s largest investment in its Far East. It is aimed at helping to regenerate the region, according to the newspaper.

Gazprom reports that it will supply 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas per year through the Power of Siberia as part of a 30-year sales agreement with state-owned China National Petroleum Corp.

The pipeline reaches energy-hungry China by way of swamps, mountains, seismically-active areas and permafrost zones, where it is needed to ease that country’s reliance on coal. China has been trying to offset stagnant air pollution in its major urban centers by replacing coal needed for power generation with gas.

A government mandate requires at least 10 per cent of the country’s energy mix used for power generation to be derived from gas, and further mandates are set for 2030 and beyond.

Date written/update: 2019-11-15