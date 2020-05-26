A shot of Dunkirk spirit on the 80th anniversary of the harrowing troop rescue?

May 26-June 4, 2020, FRANCE-UNITED KINGDOM. The films and documentaries screened for the 80th anniversary of the World War II evacuation of Allied troops from beaches in France could deliver a shot of Dunkirk spirit to anyone afflicted by the coronavirus or the constraints it is placing on daily life. The United Kingdom is one of the many countries severely stricken by the pandemic. Dunkirk spirit has come to signify British determination and courage in the face of adversity.

Eighty years ago German forces advanced rapidly through Belgium and France and forced some 340,000 Allied troops back around Dunkirk. Against all odds the troops were evacuated from Dunkirk beaches between May 26 and Jun 4 in a hastily assembled fleet of 900 naval and civilian craft launched from across the English Channel. The BBC notes that during the evacuation, described by Winston Churchill as a "miracle of deliverance," the Luftwaffe attacked whenever the weather allowed. and at least 5,000 soldiers were killed. The Royal Navy frigate HMS Monmouth escorted the boats on their eight-hour journey.

Sixty-four boats headed to France from Ramsgate in Kent to mark the 70th anniversary of so-called Operation Dynamo. The recreation included a commemorative ceremony at the Allied memorial on Dunkirk beach, a 1-minute silence, then the national anthems of Britain, the Czech Republic, France and Belgium. Coronavirus measures have wiped out public observances of the anniversary and all chances of another milestone recreation.

The have also closed cinemas. Two films about the evacuation, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, released in 2017, and Leslie Norman’s 1958 film by the same name, are likely to be available for streaming on the anniversary. TV viewers wanting the documentary approach to the rescue will have a score of productions available, including a 2004 BBC series on the drama and the broadcaster’s coverage of the recreation for the 70th anniversary in 2010.

