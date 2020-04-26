POSTPONED – Serbia elects new National Assembly with governing parties leading

The governing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) coalition heads into the election for the 250-seat unicameral National Assembly virtually assured of victory because of the country’s healthy economy. The threatened boycott by the opposition increases the likelihood of a win, but won’t be welcomed by the government.

An unopposed win would weaken the appearance of legitimacy of the next government at a time when Serbia is seeking to burnish its democratic credentials. It aspires to join the European Union, a wish set back by its strong ties to Russia and continuing disputes with its former province of Kosovo.

The Alliance for Serbia (SZS) a grouping of more than 30 parties, started weekly protests in December. They accuse Serbian President Aleksandar Vu?i?, the SNS leader, and his allies of cronyism and corruption, violence and stifling media freedom.

Vu?i? has reiterated his pledge to hold elections in April. In Mar 2019, according to Reuters, he dismissed threats of an opposition boycott, saying his government had worked hard to meet preconditions for free and fair elections. He also hailed the country’s strong growth. At the World Economic Forum in January he boasted that the country had a surplus in the budget for the fourth year in a row.

