POSTPONED – Russians vote on constitutional changes that would keep Putin in power

Russians will have a say in a referendum on constitutional changes that create a path for President Vladimir Putin to keep his hands on the controls beyond his third and last term as president in 2024. The date for the vote is the 150th anniversary of the birth of Vladimir Lenin, the Soviet Union’s first leader.

The changes include a plan to weaken the presidency while boosting those of the prime minister, a position Putin held from 2008 to 2012 between his second and third terms as president. They would also beef-up the State Council. He is thought to be considering leading one or another of the beefed-up entities, or some other center of power outside the presidency.

Putin proposed the changes in January. The parliament worked rapidly to draft the leader’s suggested amendments, then voted on them on Mar 10.

Putin was appointed acting prime minister on Aug 9, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. When Yeltsin resigned on Dec 31 in the same year, Putin succeeded him as acting president. The 2000 election made him president in his own right. He has led the country since, swapping jobs for the 2008-2012 period with then-prime minister Dmitri Medvedev until he could run again as president.

Russia announces date for referendum that could extend Putin's rule (ABC Mar 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-03-12