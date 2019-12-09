Russian and Ukrainian presidents meet for talks on eastern Ukraine conflict

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin of Russia meet in Paris for talks aimed at ending the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Zelensky won the presidency in April on a pledge to end the fighting.

France and Germany are acting as mediators. The Elysee Palace said there had been “major advances” in negotiations since summer, including troop withdrawals by both sides and prisoner exchanges. In October, Ukraine signed a tentative agreement with the rebels on holding elections in the separatist-held areas. German broadcaster DW reports that the agreement led to criticism from some Ukrainians who claimed it amounted to a capitulation to Russia.

The conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives, began with Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its intervention in eastern Ukraine in 2014, after pro-European protests in Kiev toppled Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president.

France and Germany brokered a 2015 peace agreement, which was signed in Minsk, Belarus, that envisaged Ukraine regaining full control of its border with Russia only after the rebel regions receive broad autonomy and elected local leaders and legislatures. Many Ukrainians resented the provision.

Putin and Zelenskiy agree to Paris talks on Ukraine (DW Nov 2019)

Putin and Zelensky to Meet for First Time Over Ukraine Conflict (NYT Nov 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-11-19