Rio rolls out its annual raucous Carnival under eye of disapproving Brazil president

Rio de Janeiro’s raucous Carnival kicks off with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s slurs about the event unlikely to spoil the party or the fierce competition between the city’s famed samba schools. Their goal will be defeating Estação Primeira de Mangueira, who won the 2019 battle for the title.

King Momo, the lord of Misrule and Revelry, presides at a ceremony on the evening of the first day that is regarded as the formal start to days of samba parades, balls and massive street parties. Throughout Carnival, hundreds of bands play in the streets, with revelers joining in.

Rio’s Carnival draws some six million revelers to the city each year for the parade of the city’s samba schools through the Sambadrome, an arena flanked by tiered seating for 72,000 people, and for the fun.

Each of some 70 schools parades thousands of dancers in flamboyant and often revealing costumes and up to eight floats. They exist for the annual parade and competition for the title of Rio Carnival Samba Parade Champions. One of the Rio's oldest and most traditional of Rio’s samba schools, Estação Primeira de Mangueira, emerged victorious in 2019. The Portela school holds a record 22 Carnival wins.

Several of Mangueira’s floats appeared to take aim at Bolsonaro, notorious for racist and homophobic remarks, and for a sexually-explicit video he posted on Twitter at the end of the 2019 Carnival. It showed two revelers at Carnival engaging in a sex act. He explained that he wanted to reveal the truth about the festival, according to the BBC, which reported the controversy, and suggested such scenes were becoming normal. Some Twitter users have supported the president, who was elected with strong support of conservative and evangelical voters, condemning what they see as debauchery.

Date written/update: 2020-01-06