Ring of fire eclipse to dazzle viewers all the way from Saudi Arabia to Guam

The third and final solar eclipse of the year will dazzle sky watchers from Hofuf, Saudi Arabia, to the island of Guam in the western Pacific with a ring of fire. A special kind of partial eclipse, it doesn’t produce the eerie darkness of the total kind. It is compelling, nonetheless, and India has been casting lures for eclipse tourists since early in 2018.

An annular eclipse puts on its show when the Moon covers the Sun but leaves the Sun’s outer edges visible. Qatar, India, Sumatra and Borneo can enjoy the show between the first and last sightings.

Closer to the event, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are likely to be luring tourists with eclipse sightings on camelback in the desert. Sumatra and Borneo can promise an exceptional view of the celestial happening from atop their spectacular volcanic peaks. Guam offers oceanside viewing, and India is way ahead with a web rundown of the best viewing sites in that country.

The best of the selection is Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where the Moon can be seen fully covering the Sun for a full three minutes. The site recommends a visit to the Annamalai Tiger Reserve after viewing the eclipse, or to the numerous temples in the city.

Date written/update: 2018-11-13