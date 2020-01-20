Records about to be set at 2020 Australian Open?

The Australian Open Tennis Championship will see Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic each aiming for a record eight singles titles at the Melbourne tournament.

Williams won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open – at just 17. Now 38, she is struggling to regain the form that netted her 23 major singles titles before her break from tennis to give birth to a daughter. Naomi Osaka is the defending women’s champion at the Australian contest.

The major looming obstacle to an eighth Australian Open title for Djokovic, the defending champion, who also won Wimbledon in 2019, is Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard won the French and U.S. Open championships in 2019. He is reported to be extremely eager to win in Melbourne, where he was runner-up to Djokovic in 2019. A win in Australia would give Nadal his 20th Grand Slam title, matching Roger Federer. The Swiss player, who has won a record eight Wimbledon titles, did not have a winning 2019. His eagerness for a seventh Australian Open title and stellar 2020 will make him a formidable opponent for the other big stars of the game.

Andy Murray had hoped to test his new metal hip in his first major tournament since hip surgery but was forced to cancel his planned return after a new injury setback. He indicated his imminent farewell at the Australian Open just 12 months ago, because of his hip problems. “If I can get through five sets in Australia I can challenge at Grand Slams again,” he said in a recent interview reported by Eurosport, before the latest injury scuppered his plans.

Australian Open

