Qatar hosts FIFA Club World Cup as test for 2022 World Cup

The Gulf state has been selected to host the 2019 and 2020 FIFA Club World Cup competitions, an opportunity to test play under similar climatic conditions as the 2022 World Cup. Qatar experiences highs around 25C in December.

The next two editions in Qatar will be the last before FIFA revamps the competition in 2021 by expanding it to 24 teams and holding it every four years in the slot held by the Confederations Cup. The decision to give Qatar the Club World Cup came two weeks after FIFA, the world governing body for football, settled on 32 countries for the 2022 World Cup rather than expanding to 48 teams.

The qualifiers for the seven-team tournament are: Qatar’s team Al-Sadd; England’s Liverpool; Mexico’s Monterey, Tunisia’s Esperance; Hienghene Sport, the Oceania champions from New Caledonia; and the winners of the Asian and South American championships to be decided in November.

FIFA moved the World Cup from the usual June-July slot for 2022 because of the Gulf nation’s summer heat. It will instead start on Nov 21, with the final on Dec 18, Qatar National Day.

Date written/update: 2019-11-13