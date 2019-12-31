Pyongyang deadline looms for nuclear talks with Washington

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave the United States until year’s end to break a deadlock in stalled nuclear talks. Kim wants the punishing sanctions on his country lifted, but Washington insists that Pyongyang must dismantle its nuclear weapons program first. With the deadline looming, neither side appears prepared to give ground.

The quest to end North Korea’s nuclear program, which has included the testing of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, has stretched over three decades.

U.S. President Donald Trump took on the quest a year after taking office, and he and Kim made history with a summit in Singapore in Jun 2018. That meeting and two others between the two leaders yielded intervals of goodwill, but no break in the impasse.

With his eye on a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has appeared determined to be the first U.S. president to make ground with North Korea, a situation that gives Kim a strong hand as the deadline approaches.

Date written/update: 2019-11-19