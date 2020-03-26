Putin presidency turns 20 with constitutional power plan on horizon

By the 20th anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s first election as president, Russia and the world might have more than an inkling of the plan he has for his future. He proposed broad constitutional changes in January that appear aimed at preempting any possible challenge to his power when his third and last term as president ends in 2024.

Russia’s opposition plans to stage a protest march against the reforms in February.

Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev and his cabinet resigned en masse in January as a prelude to whatever Putin has in mind. Putin replaced Medvedev with Mikhail Mishustin.

All of the draft proposals create a path for Putin to keep his hand on the controls. They include a plan to weaken the presidency while boosting the prime minister’s powers, and to beef-up the State Council. He is thought to be considering leading one or another of the beefed-up entities, or some other center of power outside the presidency.

He has said that the public will also be allowed a say, via a referendum, once parliament has weighed in.

He was appointed acting prime minister on Aug 9, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. When Yeltsin resigned on Dec 31 in the same year, Putin succeeded him as acting president. The 2000 election made him president in his own right. He has led the country since, swapping jobs for the 2008-2012 period with then-prime minister Dmitri Medvedev until he could run again as president.

Date written/update: 2020-01-23