Public masses and church events banned until April 3 because of COVID-19

All public masses in Italy will be suspended until the April date because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The worst-hit country after China, Italy has taken an aggressive stance against the coronavirus and has locked down the country. Pope Francis has urged priests to “have the courage to go out and go to the sick,” a potentially foolhardy request that might run foul of the government’s efforts to contain the disease.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 disease to be a pandemic on Mar 11.

The Pope will hold Easter mass without public for first time.

Church weddings and funerals are also banned until the April date, but churches can remain open for private prayer.

The Vatican has confirmed the walled city-state’s first case of COVID-19 and closed some offices as a precaution while Pope Francis continued recovering from a cold. His cold sparked speculation in the Italian media that he might have contracted the coronavirus. The test was negative, but his daily morning mass is now being livestreamed from an empty chapel.

Italy extended its emergency coronavirus measures on Mar 8 to include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country. Sporting events, if they take place at all, must do so without spectators.

Date written/update: 2020-03-17