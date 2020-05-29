Princess Beatrice weds Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at quiet ceremony

Princess Beatrice of York will marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace – if the scandal involving her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, does not cause another postponement. Widely cited sources say the wedding has already been delayed twice because of the controversy surrounding his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The princess is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, who will host a private reception for the couple after the ceremony in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. They became engaged in Italy in Sep 2019.

The Duke of York’s interview on the BBC in Nov 2019 about the numerous sexual assault allegations against him and about his relationship with sex offender Epstein have kept the scandal in the headlines. He also remains in the headlines because the United States is trying, so far unsuccessfully, to obtain his cooperation in their investigation of Epstein.

The Duke is expected to attend the wedding. A source told People magazine that it will be a “low-key” celebration amid reports that the ceremony will not be televised due to Andrew’s connection to Epstein.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Royal Wedding: Everything You Need to Know (Harpers Bazaar Feb 2020)

Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein (BBC Nov 2019)

Date written/update: 2020-02-25