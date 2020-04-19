POSSIBLY POSTPONED – Prince Akishino designated the Imperial heir

A modified Rikkoshi no Rei ceremony will proclaim Prince Akishino as koshi – the Imperial heir who is first in line to the throne – following Emperor Naruhito. The modifications acknowledge the danger from the raging coronavirus to everyone present at the ceremonies. The accession highlights another worry for Japan: its royal family has precious few heirs left.

Japan has confirmed far fewer cases and deaths than many other countries – Japan Times reported 882 cases and 29 deaths on Mar 17, and the numbers appear to be rising slowly – but officials are taking no chances. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Mar 17 that “we will steadily make necessary preparations” for holding the ceremonies and that “all possible measures” will be taken to prevent exposure to the virus." The government earlier planned to invite a total of some 750 guests to the accession banquets. The special measures include shortening the guest list and reducing the number of banquets.

Akishino’s son, Prince Hisahito, is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one daughter Aiko, Princess Toshi. Under current law, women are not allowed to ascend to the throne, so the succession passes to Crown Prince Akishino and Prince Hisahito.

Hisahito’s arrival in 2006 after the birth of two daughters with Princess Kiko halted a government debate on whether to change the succession rules to allow a female emperor.

The Japan Times reports that the country’s birthrate has dropped to an historic level, the lowest since data gathering began in 1899. Like Japan itself, the imperial family has a demographic problem. The line of succession, which is limited to men, is only three people long.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is working to elevate the position of women in the often patriarchal Japanese workplace as a means of supplementing the country’s dwindling labor force and boosting its economy.

One Image of Japan’s Royals Tells a Story of Demographic Crisis (NYT May 2019)

Japan's Population Is In Rapid Decline (NPR Dec 2018)

Japan eyes holding crown prince's April ascension rituals as planned (Mar 2020)

Japan eyes holding crown prince's April ascension rituals as planned (Mar 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-03-19