Pretrial phase opens for confessed Parkland High School shoote

Pretrial motions will be heard in Broward County for Nikolas Cruz, the confessed gunman in the shooting rampage at Parkland High School, ahead of jury selection on Jan 27. If the prosecution holds out for the death penalty and the defendant continues to seek an insanity plea, it won’t be the speedy trial he has requested.

Fourteen students and three teachers were killed in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb 14, 2018, and another 17 students and others were injured. Cruz, who was 19 at the time of the killings, will be tried on 17 counts on murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

His defense team has consistently said that he wants to plead guilty and spend the rest of his life in prison, with no chance of parole, if prosecutors will take the death penalty off the table. Attorneys say there’s only one possible defense – insanity – for Cruz as he confessed on video and security cameras inside the school recorded him committing the killings.

Date written/update: 2019-12-15