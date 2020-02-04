President to deliver post-impeachment speech from lower house of Congress

Two days after announcing the impeachment of President Donald Trump by the Democrat-led House of Representatives in Washington DC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited him to deliver his State of the Union message to a joint session of Congress from that same chamber of Congress on Feb 4. Trump accepted the invitation.

The House voted to impeach the Republican president. He is only the third U.S. president to be impeached, and the next step is for the Republican-led Senate to hold a trial on two Articles of Impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – to decide whether to remove him from office.

Pelosi, a Democrat, delayed sending the Articles to the upper house, a move aimed at pressuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lay out the rules for the trial. As a means of quickly exonerating the president, the Senate appears likely to resist holding a trial with witnesses.

Trump’s address falls on the day after the Iowa caucuses, the first voting for the candidates seeking to challenge him for his job, and it is possible that the impeachment trial might be under way by then.

Trump agrees to deliver State of the Union on February 4 (CNN Dec 2019)

White House considers arguing that Trump wasn't impeached (CBS Dec 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-12-22