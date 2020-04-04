Precious Torlonia collection of ancient sculpture on show for first time?

Ninety-six items from the 620-piece Torlonia Collection, one of the world’s most precious and private accumulations of classical statuary, are due to go on public display for the first time at the Palazzo Caffarelli in Rome The exhibition is likely to fall victim to the coronavirus lockdown in Italy. A postponement will disappoint art lovers because the collection, hidden away in one of the aristocratic Torlonia family’s many Roman properties, has not been seen by outsiders for decades.

The marble, bronze and alabaster statues and reliefs date from 500 BC to 400 AD. They depict Greek and Roman gods, goddesses and mythical heroes, as well as portraits of Roman emperors. The collection includes scores of busts, and it is a who’s who of classical mythology.

The Torlonia family built a vast fortune during the 18th and 19th centuries through administering the Vatican’s finances. ArtNet reports that the collection is the stuff of legend among art historians because the family has kept it private for so long. Most experts only know it from a 19th-century catalogue. The owners reached a landmark agreement for the display of the collection with the Italian government in 2014 that resulted in the show, “The Torlonia Marbles. Collecting Masterpieces.”

The show will travel to museums around the world after Rome, and Italian officials are seeking a site where the collection can be permanently displayed.

TORLONIA COLLECTION (Torlonia Foundation)

Hidden Away for 50 Years (Artnet Jan 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-03-17